HONOLULU (KSEE) – On December 26th, 1983, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was matched up with No. 3 Houston in the Chaminade Classic (now known as the Maui Invitational). The Bulldogs won, 68-61. They beat a Houston team that would go on to play in the national championship game for the second year in […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO