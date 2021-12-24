ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

McEnany: Harris's 'own incompetence' at center of struggles

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Break
Politics
Fox News

House Democrat slams Kamala Harris on border: 'Doesn't look like she's very interested in this'

A House Democrat slammed Vice President Kamala Harris as uninterested and uncooperative on the border, one of the main issues in her policy portfolio. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, a moderate whose district covers nearly 200 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, told the New York Times he had been disappointed by his interactions with Harris, who was tasked by President Biden with addressing the migrant border crisis. When Cuellar learned she was finally visiting the border in June, more than three months after being appointed by Biden to handle the issue, his staff called her office to offer advice. Her office didn't return the call.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask." Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Kamala Harris allies are now openly criticizing the Biden administration over how they've utilized her

It's been well-documented that allies of Vice President Kamala Harris are frustrated with how she has been utilized and treated by the Biden administration. In November, CNN reported that Harris' team believes Biden's team hasn't provided enough support while giving her tasks that put her in "no-win political situation[s]." Now, some of Harris' allies are dropping their anonymity and going on the record critiquing the administration's treatment of the vice president.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

