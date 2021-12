1st-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.160, 47.990, 1:13.220, 1:39.430, 00.000, 1:51.580. Winner: B C, 2, by War Front-Andromeda Galaxy (FR) Scratched: William's Cause. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Verstappen120214-½4-24-½1-hd1-1½B. Hernandez, Jr.5.80. Freedom's Way120948-16-hd6-½4-hd2-¾D. Carroll20.00. a-Heston1203109-18-½7-hd5-23-1¼A. Beschizza4.60...

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO