For as much as has been made about the Packers’ offensive line having just one of its preferred starters still standing — rookie right guard Royce Newman (above), while left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers and right tackle Billy Turner are all sidelined — Green Bay’s complement of offensive skill position players isn’t exactly at full strength, either. And while most NFL teams are in similar predicaments during the NFL’s inaugural 17-game schedule, the Packers' offensive coaches are facing some challenges trying to scheme for players they weren’t expecting to be in the lineup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO