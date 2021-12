DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO