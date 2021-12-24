ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sA0f6_0dUyyt4900
1 of 3

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — A shooting at a suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left four people injured Thursday, police said.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45 p.m., police Chief James Kruger said.

He said the injuries were not life-threatening. Three people who were shot were initially believed to have been hit by ricocheting bullets, but Kruger later said they were directly struck. A fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away.

One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect, Kruger said.

“This is just a very unfortunate incident that is completely out of character for our area,” the chief said.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Chicago. TV stations with aerial cameras showed police cars and emergency vehicles spread across the property with their lights flashing.

Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released said they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Alex Gay, 23, said she was walking in the mall when she suddenly saw people running. She didn’t hear any gunshots.

“I’m shook up,” Gay told the Chicago Tribune. “It was scary everyone was sprinting out of the mall as sirens went over intercom saying, ‘Emergency. Evacuate. Seek shelter.’ I almost got trampled.”

Comments / 5

TheGlamourousOne
2d ago

Black Africans did not bring themselves to this Nation. When White America made Poor Neighborhoods and didnt evenly distribute Education and Resources on purpose. This is the result!! NOTHING MORE and/OR NOTHING LESS. Over time people become a product of their environment and those people have children and that mind set rolls over and over generation after generation.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police ID man killed Friday in shooting in St. Louis suburb

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified the 58-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in a St. Louis suburb on Friday. Officials with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Sunday that Derrick Brookfield was killed in the shooting early Friday morning in Wellston. A second man who was found in critical condition after the shooting remained hospitalized Sunday, but police did not release his name.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Man shot and killed while driving in Kansas City suburbs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man was likely shot and killed while he was driving near the Kansas City suburb of Raytown on Saturday. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said gunshots were reported around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The officers who responded to that report found a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by bullets off the road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Oak Brook, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Boy riding dirt bike dies during attempted traffic stop

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy on a dirt bike died on Sunday during an attempted traffic stop by an officer in South Florida, authorities said. The juvenile was riding recklessly on the dirt bike in Boynton Beach so an officer attempted a traffic stop. The dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the boy, the Boynton Beach Police said in a news release.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Ap#The Chicago Tribune
The Associated Press

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Man arrested, accused of trying to dig up Mississippi grave

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly digging up a grave at a cemetery in Mississippi. Meridian Police Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded Christmas Eve to a call about two men walking around a cemetery with metal detectors, WLBT-TV reported. When officers arrived, they found one person, Shamus Burcham, digging up a gravesite.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

694K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy