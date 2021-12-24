Video: Miami Heat big man limps gingerly to locker room after going down with knee injury

VITALS: : The Heat and Magic meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the Heat has won both matchups and has now recorded four-straight victories against Orlando, including wins in seven of the last eight overall. The Heat are 72-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 34-32 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games off the bench after scoring a game-high 26 vs. IND on 12/21 and then a game-high 29 vs. DET on 12/23. He has now become the first Heat player in team history to accomplish the feat twice in the same season after also doing so on 10/21 and 10/23 ... Ӧmer Yurtseven has grabbed double-figure rebounds in four-straight games off the bench, becoming the first HEAT rookie reserve to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive contests in franchise history. For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO