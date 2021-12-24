ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Miami Heat big man limps gingerly to locker room after going down with knee injury

By Justin Benjamin
 3 days ago
During Thursday’s battle between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, big man Dewayne Dedmon went down with a gruesome injury in the first quarter. The Heat are already decimated with injuries. Heat stars Jimmy Butler...

