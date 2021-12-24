Coroner rules inmate's death was accidental

When 30-year-old Michael Anthony Remijio was checked into the County Jail this past February on a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant, there had been no shortage of recent warning signs to indicate he was seriously mentally unstable. In the few short hours Remijio would be housed at County Jail before apparently hanging himself with his own bedsheets, Sheriff’s deputies had issued additional warnings. Remijio was agitated, delusional, and paranoid, they cautioned. But no action was taken by Wellpath, the jail’s contracted private medical care provider. Because of these repeated communication failures, the Santa Barbara Grand Jury would conclude in a recent report, Remijio would die at his own hands 18 hours later.

