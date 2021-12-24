ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelodeon's 'That Girl Lay Lay' Is Heading To Netflix - Find Out When!

justjaredjr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to add That Girl Lay Lay to your streaming list!. The Nickelodeon comedy series, starring Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High, is about to drop it’s first episodes on Netflix. The show follows...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
Thomas Hobson
cartermatt.com

The Witcher season 3 premiere date hopes for Henry Cavill, cast

Following today’s epic season 2 launch, it only makes sense to start discussing a possible The Witcher season 3 premiere date, right? We tend to think so!. We should start off here with the following bit of news, in the event you didn’t know already: The fantasy epic is officially coming back for more! This news was announced earlier this year, not that we even needed some sort of early confirmation on the subject. The Witcher is already one of Netflix’s most-popular franchises and they are devising all sorts of different off-shoots for it already, whether it be a prequel or some anime projects.
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
thecurrent-online.com

Don’t Look Up: When & What Time Will It Premiere On Netflix?

After being released in cinemas on December 8, on December 24, 2021, in the early morning, a new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, directed by Adam McKay, entitled Don’t Look Up, is released in streaming. The story revolves around two astronomers who embark on a complicated mission: to convince humanity of the existence of a looming asteroid that could destroy the Earth. Here’s the official plot:
New York Post

The 5 worst TV shows of 2021

2021 was a good TV year, with buzzy shows such as “The White Lotus” and gems like “Yellowjackets.” However, it also had some serious clunkers — and we’re not just talking about some of the more bizarre reality TV offerings. From ill-advised sequels to...
fangirlish.com

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Has A Premiere Date

Sweet Magnolias is coming back for season 2! We’re finally going to learn the resolution from that cliffhanger that has been haunting us for what feels like forever. It was a pandemic ago, but we haven’t forgotten. And we’re happy 2022 is coming for many, many reasons, but we won’t deny this one makes our list.
asapland.com

When Does Finding Dory Come Out On Netflix?

The film was hailed as one of the best movies 2016 has to offer by some critics, and Walt Disney Studios will continue to capitalize on its success with Finding Dory hitting Netflix. But when does this highly-anticipated sequel hit the popular streaming service?. Finding Dory is set to make...
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in March

Netflix and Shondaland have announced the return of “Bridgerton,” with Season 2 set to premiere on March 25. Keeping up with the tradition of Julia Quinn’s novels, Season 2 of “Bridgerton” tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister — and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure. The series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola...
CNET

Why more people need to watch the best TV show on Netflix

Find yourself running out of good TV shows to watch? Maybe it's time to bite the bullet and watch Dark. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark's third and final season was recently released on Netflix and, much like its previous two seasons, it rules on every possible level imaginable.
TVLine

Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date Announced in a Delightful Cast Video

In celebration of Bridgerton‘s Christmas bow one wondrous year ago, Netflix has a gift for fans: a long-awaited Season 2 premiere date for the racy and racially inclusive Regency-era drama. As announced by the series’ cast in the video above, the second season for the Bridgerton brood and the toils of the ton will commence Friday, March 25, 2022. Much like author Julia Quinn’s sophomore book, the next chapter of the story will center on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a suitable bride. Said marital pursuit — specifically his turbulent romance with Kate Sharma (played by Sex...
ComicBook

The Second Season of Netflix's Biggest Show Has a New Release Date

On Saturday, Netflix celebrated the first anniversary -- or paper anniversary -- of its breakout smash hit series Bridgeton. Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen's adaptation of Julia Quinn's series of Regency romance novels, debuted on Christmas Day 2020 and quickly became Netflix's most-watched series ever. The streaming giant ordered three more seasons of Bridgerton and greenlit a spinoff series. Now we know, thanks to the cast in the video receiving a paper anniversary gift from Lady Whistledown, that Bridgerton's second season will debut on Netflix on March 25th. That should be a welcome Christmas present for anyone eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Bridgerton saga.
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
justjaredjr.com

'Emily In Paris' Cast Host Virtual Holiday Party, Dish On Season 2

The stars of Emily In Paris had a virtual holiday party to celebrate the show’s second season!. Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and creator Darren Star all took part from six different cities across the world. During the little party,...
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find nine new and returning series (including The Book of Boba Fett, Cobra Kai and Letterkenny), 12 finales (including...
thecurrent-online.com

The Witcher: Season 3 Release Date Revealed By Showrunner!

“The Witcher” will have a 3rd season that’s been sure for a long time. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich chats in an interview about the implementation of the novels and plans for new episodes. “The Witcher” has already been extended by a third season by Netflix before the first...
