Nickelodeon's 'That Girl Lay Lay' Is Heading To Netflix - Find Out When!

Netflix and Shondaland have announced the return of “Bridgerton,” with Season 2 set to premiere on March 25.
Keeping up with the tradition of Julia Quinn’s novels, Season 2 of “Bridgerton” tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister — and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure.
The series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola...
