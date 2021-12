This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.

