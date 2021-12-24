Critics Choice Association Says Awards May Move to Late February or March; Voting Dates Pushed as Well

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed to a later date in the latest event wiped off the calendar due to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO