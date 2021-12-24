ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Critics Choice Association Says Awards May Move to Late February or March; Voting Dates Pushed as Well

By Michael Schneider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Critics Choice Association says its postponement of the Critics Choice Awards will last at least six weeks, moving the show into...

KTVB

2022 Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are being postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. With the Omicron variant and rising cases of the coronavirus, the organization has decided to put a pause on its upcoming in-person ceremony, which was scheduled to be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The plan is to proceed with an in-person ceremony at a later time in the year.
People

2022 Critics Choice Awards Moving Forward with In-Person Event Despite COVID Spikes

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will still be an in-person ceremony despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. According to a statement obtained by Variety on Monday, "The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere Covid Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements."
Critics Choice Awards Ceremony Postponed As Omicron Cases Continue to Surge

The Critics Choice Association has postponed its upcoming in-person awards ceremony due to concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant. According to Variety, the gala is still expected to broadcast live in-person on The CW and TBS at some point, but it will no longer happen on the originally intended date. The event was set to be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Critics Choice Awards are still going ahead despite other cancellations

The Critics Choice Awards are going ahead as an in-person event next month. The annual ceremony is currently set to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on January 9, and while other Hollywood events - such as the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala, the BAFTA LA Tea Party and the AFI Awards luncheon - have been cancelled due to the pandemic, organizers are still looking to hold the event as planned.
Morning Briefing: Winter storm poised to move into SoCal bringing rain, wind and travel complications; judge rules LA firefighters can be fired for refusing vaccine; Critics Choice Awards postponed amid omicron surge

Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. You may want to get as much of your holiday shopping done in the morning as you can today. Widespread rain begins to fall this afternoon and will intensify tonight through tomorrow morning. Several hours of consistent moderate to heavy...
TheWrap

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid Omicron Surge

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed to a later date in the latest event wiped off the calendar due to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement.
Entertainment
ComicBook

Critics Choice Awards Delayed Due to Surge in COVID Cases

As COVID cases around the country surge yet again, more events are starting to adjust their plans. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony is the latest major event to be placed on the back-burner, with the concern of COVID's spread remaining the top priority. On Wednesday, the Critics Choice Association announced that the upcoming awards ceremony, which was supposed to take place on January 9, 2022, has been delayed indefinitely.
