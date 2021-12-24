ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otto Porter Jr. starting for Warriors Thursday; Jonathan Kuminga to bench

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors forward Otto Porter is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis...

www.numberfire.com

Golden State of Mind

Otto Porter Jr. has been the quintessential role player for the Warriors

Once the acquisition of Otto Porter Jr. was made official, the one skill of his that first came to most people’s minds was his outstanding three-point shooting. Stephen Curry needed lots of spacing relief, and the Golden State Warriors acquired someone who provides plenty of it. A career 40.2% shooter from beyond the arc is exactly what the doctor ordered — and Porter, who is shooting 40.0% on threes on four attempts per game this season, is delivering.
NBA
Vacaville Reporter

Short-handed Warriors lean on Curry, Porter Jr. to stun the Suns on Christmas Day

Prior to his team’s Christmas Day showdown in Phoenix against the Suns, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted he looks at the standings every day. When Kerr wakes up on Sunday, he’ll see a new team atop the Western Conference following Golden State’s 116-107 victory against the reigning conference champions.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Otto Porter Jr. scores 19 points in win over the Suns

Otto Porter Jr. totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3PT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Suns on Saturday. Porter Jr. scored 19.0 points in the Warriors’ win over the Suns, making it his best scoring performance of the year. He isn't a high-volume scorer, but he has a well-rounded game that makes him an attractive asset for your fantasy roster. Porter has a knack for crashing the boards, but furthermore, he is excellent on defense as he has made it a routine to have a block, steal, or both whenever he hits the floor. His level of consistency is impressive. Although it isn't guaranteed that he will maintain it each game, his low-volume nature and the uncertainty of his production could make him the perfect sleeper pick to differentiate your lineup from the rest of the competition.
NBA
BBC

NBA: Otto Porter Jr stars for Golden State Warriors, Harden helps Brooklyn win

Otto Porter Jr shone on a rare start with 19 points and Stephen Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 116-107 to take top spot in the Western Conference. With several players missing through injury and Covid-19, Porter's late flurry helped the Warriors pull away...
NBA
Jonathan Kuminga
Otto Porter
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors’ Otto Porter Jr. savagely trolls Suns bench in eye-popping Christmas Day performance

Otto Porter Jr. had arguably his best game as a member of the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day as the Dubs took down the Phoenix Suns, 116-107. The Warriors were extremely shorthanded entering Saturday’s matchup with several players under the league’s health and safety protocols. Porter knew he had to step his game up against the league-best Suns and so he did just that.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
#The Memphis Grizzlies
thesource.com

LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA

