Otto Porter Jr. starting for Warriors Thursday; Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Otto Porter Jr. totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3PT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Suns on Saturday. Porter Jr. scored 19.0 points in the Warriors’ win over the Suns, making it his best scoring performance of the year. He isn't a high-volume scorer, but he has a well-rounded game that makes him an attractive asset for your fantasy roster. Porter has a knack for crashing the boards, but furthermore, he is excellent on defense as he has made it a routine to have a block, steal, or both whenever he hits the floor. His level of consistency is impressive. Although it isn't guaranteed that he will maintain it each game, his low-volume nature and the uncertainty of his production could make him the perfect sleeper pick to differentiate your lineup from the rest of the competition.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO