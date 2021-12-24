ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Blazers' CJ McCollum's collapsed now fully healed

By Dana Gauruder
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills after a CT scan on Wednesday showed that his right lung is fully healed, according to a team press release.

McCollum suffered a pneumothorax — a collapsed right lung — earlier this month.

McCollum has averaged 20.6 PPG and 4.5 APG on .424/.393/.700 shooting in 24 games (35.3 MPG) so far this season. McCollum, who is in the first year of a three-year, $100M contract, could be an in-season trade candidate.

He’s also been cleared for increased conditioning and shooting and will be reevaluated next week, according to the release. That suggests McCollum is at least a couple of weeks away from returning to action for Portland, which is languishing with a 13-19 record.

