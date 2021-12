A McHenry man who pleaded guilty to stealing a family member’s car that he used to drive and sell stolen items has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Connor Freise, 27, of the 4900 block of Bode Avenue in McHenry, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a converted motor vehicle, burglary, possession of a credit or debit card of another and theft.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO