Netflix’s The Standups Gives Its First Look of Season 3

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Ekperigin, Dusty Slay, Mark Normand, Melissa Villaseñor, Janelle James, and Brian Simpson make up for a well-rounded of class half-hour specials that Netflix is putting out as a way to roll into 2022. Luckily, Netflix just got these taped before Omicron took hold...

