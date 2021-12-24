Favorite Denzel Washington memes revealed by 'A Journal for Jordan' stars

It’s a question that a lot of actors have had to ask themselves at one point in their career, “Am I done?”. But one thing that a lot of fans either accept or don’t want to admit is that some actors, especially those that are as accomplished as Denzel Washington is, tend to look at their career in a manner that makes it clear that unless they feel challenged, there’s no reason to keep going. It’s not so much that Washington is ready to leave everything behind, but it does sound as though he might be interested in doing something else with his career, and eventually, acting might not be it. One has to remember that this individual has done just about everything he can, and has done it so well that people utter his name with a bit of reverence that makes it clear that he’s become a legend in his own time. The fact that he might want to step away from acting isn’t tragic, it’s a sign that he’s done everything he set out to do at this point, and he’s ready to take on a new challenge.

