Wisconsin State

Senator Taylor suspends Lt. Governor campaign

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) announced Thursday she is suspending her campaign for Lieutenant Governor.

“With deliberate thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for Lt. Governor. During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting. While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills.

The office of Lt. Governor offers a wide platform to raise awareness about many issues. However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents. As I contemplate my options, I want to thank those who have supported my campaign for Lt. Governor.”

Taylor announced in October that she was launching a bid to replace incumbent Mandela Barnes, who is giving up the position to run for U.S. Senate.

Taylor would have been the first Black female to hold the position if elected.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with whoever wins the GOP primary for governor to form the ticket that will take on Gov. Tony Evers in November 2022.

Comments / 10

sofuckinghilarious
3d ago

no one care what color she is! If she is the best person for the job than so be it, if not I praise her for her accomplishments and hope the best.

Reply(8)
2
 

