CHP advise drivers to be extra cautious ahead of wet weather and holiday travel

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be extra careful on the road, as wet weather hits the Central Coast. The department has tips on what you should know before driving to see your loved ones this holiday season.

CHP said before you head out, be sure to check your tires, fluids and lights.

Officers ask drivers to slow down, especially in the rain. The visibility level is low and drivers will not be able to stop as quickly because the roads will be slippery.

In case of an accident, CHP asks the public to pull over to a safe area on the highway. Officers ask to not block the lanes.

Flooding is expected, so CHP urges holiday travelers to be extra cautious.

AAA said over 109 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season.

