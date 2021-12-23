ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

CHP advise drivers to be extra cautious ahead of wet weather and holiday travel

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be extra careful on the road, as wet weather hits the Central Coast. The department has tips on what you should know before driving to see your loved ones this holiday season.

CHP said before you head out, be sure to check your tires, fluids and lights.

Officers ask drivers to slow down, especially in the rain. The visibility level is low and drivers will not be able to stop as quickly because the roads will be slippery.

In case of an accident, CHP asks the public to pull over to a safe area on the highway. Officers ask to not block the lanes.

Flooding is expected, so CHP urges holiday travelers to be extra cautious.

AAA said over 109 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season.

For more information, click here.

The post CHP advise drivers to be extra cautious ahead of wet weather and holiday travel appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

TANGLEWOOD DOUBLE FATAL HOUSE FIRE

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly house fire Sunday night in the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria and Orcutt. It started after 10:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive. Two people died after they were trapped inside the burning home. Eleven The post TANGLEWOOD DOUBLE FATAL HOUSE FIRE appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline. Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680. The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s The post 100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Weather#Aaa#Americans#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
News Channel 3-12

Law enforcement provide tips on avoiding having your car stolen after recovering three cars at Lompoc riverbed

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provides tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen. This comes after deputies recovered numerous stolen vehicles at the Lompoc riverbed last month. Lt. Joe Schmidt said one way is to always keep your car locked. As simple as that sounds, he said some The post Law enforcement provide tips on avoiding having your car stolen after recovering three cars at Lompoc riverbed appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy