ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore officer dies days after being shot in patrol car

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dUyucsW00

A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was shot while sitting in her patrol car.

The Baltimore Police Department said Thursday that Officer Keona Holley's health had been deteriorating in recent days and the family made the difficult decision to end life support. She died shortly thereafter.

Two men — Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 — have been arrested and charged in her shooting, and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead.

Holley, 39. was on duty in her patrol car when she was shot about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in southern Baltimore.

After Holley’s shooting, police allege the two men went to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away and shot and killed 38-year-old Justin Johnson.

It's not clear what prompted the shootings.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

486K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy