Local first responders spread holiday cheer to hospitals, veterans homes

Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb Plea: Get COVID TestBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Visit Seoul Garden for a Delicious Lunch BoxIsla ChiuParma, OH
Cuyahoga Falls and Stow Are Now Holding Toy Drive For Children In KentuckyJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Carjacking Seminars Offered to Local CommunitiesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Avocado Toast at Sips & Such Social HouseIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
Heart attacks rise during holidays
There are a lot of factors that can lead to a heart attack and medical professionals warn that these cases rise during the holidays.
Non-profit rescues all sorts of reptiles in Northeast Ohio
Maybe this Christmas you got a snake or a turtle but four months down the road you realize you can't take care of it, well that's when Herps Alive Foundation saves the day.
Want a safe holiday tradition? Visit Fairview Park's Seabury Ave.
Despite COVID-19 casting a dark cloud on the holidays, Fairview Park residents shine bright with Christmas cheer.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Summit County next week
Health officials in Summit County announced Friday that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing location will be set up and available to the public for free starting on Dec. 28.
ICU nurse raising money for holiday meal for coworkers
A critical care nurse in one of the Cleveland Clinic's COVID intensive care units started a new tradition and her friends are trying to make sure it sticks, but needs some help to do so.
Thousands in Parma without power Christmas morning
Thousands of Parma and Parma Heights residents woke up to their Christmas lights out with no electricity after a power outage impacted the city.
Cleveland Clinic postpones nonessential surgeries requiring hospital bed until Jan. 14
The Cleveland Clinic announced Thursday that due to coronavirus concerns, it has postponed nonessential surgeries requiring a hospital bed until next year.
Berea-Midpark teacher with long-haul COVID shares her experiences
A teacher at Berea-Midpark high school named Debra Barb, lost her independence for over a year to COVID-19. And now, seeing the illness from the omicron variant described as mild, well, she wanted you to see it from her perspective.
U.S. Marshals partner with local organizations to help children
The US Marshals are in the business of tracking down fugitives, but they are also tasked with finding endangered children.
Several Northeast Ohio restaurants require dine-in customers be vaccinated
From the moment you arrive at Mojo in Cleveland Heights, you are quickly reminded safety is key and proof of vaccination is your key that gets you inside.
Little learners in North Olmsted master empathy and inclusiveness
A new student club serves as a disability awareness program, helping students learn attitudes of acceptance, dignity and respect towards all people — especially those with disabilities.
Surge in COVID-19 cases leaves Cleveland EMS overwhelmed with calls
Amid a surge in new coronavirus cases and nearly two dozen EMS members on restricted duty after recently testing positive, Cleveland City Council President-elect Blaine Griffin (Ward 6) said the city remains in "crisis mode."
25 Ohio military reserve being deployed to Cuyahoga County Jail
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a plan that will send staff from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Ohio Military Reserve to assist with staffing shortages at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center (CCCC).
Man dies in house fire on Cleveland's West Side
Authorities are investigating after a man died in a house fire Friday afternoon.
Euclid woman transforms home into a gingerbread house
A grandmother went above and beyond to transform her Euclid Park home on Magnolia Drive into a gingerbread house for her grandchildren and to put a smile on other children’s faces.
100-year-old woman celebrates with doctor who saved her life
A Cleveland woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a University Hospitals cardiologist who saved her life 20 years ago.
MetroHealth closes 3 locations to help with COVID-19 surge
MetroHealth announced that they will temporarily close several locations to help other centers due to the COVID-19 surge.
Huron County distributing free COVID-19 test kits next week
Huron County Public Health will be distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits during a distribution event on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Westlake teens lose mom, dad and aunt to COVID-19 in 3 days
“I told them to go to the hospital and they didn’t listen to me. I knew something bad was going to happen.”
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland celebrates Christmas with Mass
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are usually two of the busiest and most crowded times of the year for churches, which is why health officials are worried holiday mass could become the “super-spreader” event of the season as COVID-19 and omicron cases rise.
