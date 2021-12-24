Anti Violence Basketball Tournament Gives Kids Hope Through Hoops

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hope Through Hoops, an anti-violence basketball tournament is keeping kids on the hardwood and off the streets this holiday week.

CBS 2 Photojournalist Jeff Langan takes us to West Pullman Park to see the action on the courts and how it’ll help provide an option for kids who need one.

The tournament features five teams with youth ranging from ages 13 to 17.

The tournament continues until Dec. 30 when one team will be crowned the champion.