Draper, UT

WATCH: Choking child saved by member of UDOT

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A member of UDOT’s Incident Management Team (IMT) and a Utah Highway Patrol Officer helped save a choking child Wednesday night in Draper.

IMT member, Robert Bratton, noticed a vehicle swerving erratically into a Maverik Gas station at 14814 S. Minuteman Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When Bratton made his way to the car, a “distraught woman jumped out from her front seat of the vehicle” asking for help.

When the woman opened the door to the car, Bratton found a five-year-old girl choking in the backseat of her mother’s car.

Bratton took the girl and performed the reverse Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the object from the girl’s airway.

After several thrusts to the child’s back, she spit out the food and began breathing normally again.

