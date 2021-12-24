ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many feel former Tiger snubbed by Pro Bowl

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

A former Tiger was snubbed from making his first career Pro Bowl and Clemson and Falcons fans alike were up in arms about the news.

A.J. Terell has statistically been one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season. He has only allowed 23 receptions on the year and hasn’t allowed an opposing receiver to go over 35 yards this season.

Opposing quarterbacks are not throwing Terrell’s way, as he has the lowest completion percentage against him and yards allowed per completion, among qualified cornerbacks.

As Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 rated cornerback this season, it’s hard to fathom why Terrell was left off the Pro Bowl roster. Unfortunately, he plays in a conference that is also home to the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Trevon Diggs, Marshon Lattimore and Darius Slay.

There surely will be plenty of Pro Bowl opportunities for Terrell in the future.

IN THIS ARTICLE
