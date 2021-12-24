ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

State Patrol: Woman, unborn child killed in crash

NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0dUysWkI00

A 26-year-old Appleton woman and her unborn child died Thursday after a crash in Waupaca County involving three vehicles.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on US 10 westbound near Reek Road, near Weyauwega, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A Chevrolet Malibu was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 10, according to a State Patrol news release.

A Mini-Cooper was going westbound, passing a semi tractor-trailer unit, when the Mini-Cooper and Malibu crashed head-on, then hit the front of the semi, according to the news release.

The driver of the Malibu and her unborn child died.

The driver of the Mini-Cooper, a 19-year-old South Milwaukee woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did the 41-year-old man and 15-year-old teenage boy who were passengers in the Mini-Cooper.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
County
Waupaca County, WI
Weyauwega, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Waupaca County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Weyauwega, WI
Accidents
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Weyauwega, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unborn Child#Traffic Accident#A Mini Cooper#The Mini Cooper#Malibu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy