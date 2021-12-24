ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Family prepares to host free Christmas dinner for community

By Linnie Supall
 3 days ago
A West Palm Beach family is preparing to open their doors once again to make sure everyone in the community has a hot meal on Christmas Day.

The Millers will be serving free dinners to those in need, especially the homeless and elderly population, to ensure no one goes hungry on the holiday.

Zaveka Miller started the tradition to teach her four daughters the gift of giving back to others.

“That lesson really has impacted my daughters throughout the years,” said Miller. “The more blessings we get, the more we want to give.”

Zaveka Miller teams up with her brother, Willie Miller, Jr. to coordinate the community gathering.

For the Millers, offering goodwill and kindness towards others is part of their family history that continues to be passed down through generations.

“For well over a century,” said Willie Miller, Jr. “Our great grandmother and great-great grandmother would help individuals within a community with fixing dinners and welcome people into their respective homes, so it's in our blood. It's in our blood.”

This year marks the 10 th anniversary of the annual Christmas dinner in the Coleman Park neighborhood.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 714 23rd St. in West Palm Beach.

