Toys for Tots giveaway event held in Newark

The spirit of the holiday season is underway in Newark.

Newark officials kicked off the annual Toys for Tots giveaway.

Santa Claus arrived at the press conference via the NPD1 helicopter, and families were invited to collect from hundreds of donated toys.

Following the event, officials delivered toys throughout the city.

"With this COVID situation going on, it's been so hectic and stressful and I'm just grateful that my family was able to get these gifts,” says Crystal Gregory, of Newark.

Toys for Tots is a program of the United States Marine Corps Reserve.