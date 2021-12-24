Officials help Garnerville apartment complex residents avoid eviction

Several people who were evicted from their apartments in Rockland County will be able to stay home for the holidays.

News 12 reported in October about the eviction notice residents of Oak Tree Lane apartments in Garnerville received that kicked them out before the holidays.

Most of the 40 families had already moved on, but 10 low-income families still remain.

Now with some help from state Sen. James Skoufis, the landlord's attorney is withdrawing those eviction cases and letting those families stay - for now.

Skoufis thinks the move is likely just temporary, but it at least allows people more time to find a new home.