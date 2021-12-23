Network N is hiring a multiformat and entertainment Publisher!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDo you love all things entertainment? Are you a sucker for a gripping film or a great game? Then we might have the job for you. Network N is looking to hire a new publisher to help support the teams of The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, and The Digital Fix....

Network N is hiring a full-time script writer – apply today

Network N is looking for a new passionate and talented script writer to join its creative team. They’ll be expected to write video scripts and copy about videogames, films, TV, tech, as well as our Most Wanted series. The ideal candidate should have knowledge of the major video platforms as well as social media spaces like Facebook and TikTok.
The Guardian

PUBLISHING MANAGER

The Royal Astronomical Society is looking for a part-time Publishing Manager. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced publishing professional, well acquainted with the academic research environment, to strategically develop the Society’s highly prestigious publishing portfolio. Working with the current Publishing Manager, you will lead the development of our journals in partnership with our key stakeholders, as well as support the RAS’ mission, vision and strategic goals. You will jointly manage a team of eight assistant editors, three editorial boards and the peer review workflow for the Society’s leading research journals, Geophysical Journal International (GJI), Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), and RAS Techniques & Instruments (RASTI).
Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment sign definitive agreements to merge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Sony Pictures Networks India Private Ltd (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday said that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. In a joint...
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
The Independent

Burger King snaps up 12 restaurants from franchisees

Burger King UK has agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners.The master franchisee for Burger King in the UK has confirmed it will take over all the fast food chain’s restaurants operated by franchise companies Kaykem Fast Foods Limited and Saxby.The deal will continue ambitious growth plans by Burger King UK and take its directly-owned portfolio to 172 restaurants.The expansion will include locations across London Ipswich Kent and elsewhere in the South East.The group now directly owns almost a third of the chain’s roughly 530 UK restaurants, with the vast still majority-owned by franchisees.Burger...
Nordak Publishing

TVU Networks Reports Nearly 250% Growth in SaaS Use For Media, Sports, Entertainment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks today released a year end tally of business activity—all of which underscores 2021 as being a year of rapid adoption of remote production and cloud-based alternatives to traditional solutions across the entire media supply chain. For example, the company saw a 243% increase in...
Gamespot

Embracer Group Acquires Torchlight Publisher Perfect World Entertainment In $125 Million Deal

Embracer Group's buying spree continued this week, as the Swedish company added Perfect World Entertainment to its portfolio. Under the $125 million deal--which was paid to China's Perfect world through $60 million in cash and $65 million in B shares of Embracer stock--Embracer acquired Perfect World Publishing and Cryptic Studios, two California studios, and a quality assurance and localization office in Amsterdam.
MetaMedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership with HCL Technologies

Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with global technology company HCL Technologies, MetaMedia — the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues — announced Friday that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
Riot pledges a “bigger focus” on Valorant agent balancing for 2022

As 2021 draws to a close, Valorant developer Riot Games is setting out its stall for 2022 by highlighting which areas of the game will evolve the most next year. Riot has already teased the upcoming rework for Yoru, Valorant’s most underused and underwhelming agent, but today the developer has promised a “bigger focus” on agent balancing across the board next year. It says in a blog post that in the first half of 2022, several agents will be receiving updates to their kits. Moreover, Riot says it aims to jump onto “emergent balance issues” quicker next year now that it’s finished restructuring the Valorant development team.
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022. Here's a selection of how technology may change lives in the coming year:
4 Fun & Somewhat Cautionary Retail Predictions For 2022

Predictions. Predictions. Predictions. It is that time of the year again, the time where every retail pundit, from yours truly to the guy with a half dozen followers who loves to troll people on LinkedIn, offers up their thoughts on what the future holds in store (pun very much intended).
