Network N is hiring a multiformat and entertainment Publisher!

The Royal Astronomical Society is looking for a part-time Publishing Manager. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced publishing professional, well acquainted with the academic research environment, to strategically develop the Society’s highly prestigious publishing portfolio. Working with the current Publishing Manager, you will lead the development of our journals in partnership with our key stakeholders, as well as support the RAS’ mission, vision and strategic goals. You will jointly manage a team of eight assistant editors, three editorial boards and the peer review workflow for the Society’s leading research journals, Geophysical Journal International (GJI), Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), and RAS Techniques & Instruments (RASTI).
Comments / 0