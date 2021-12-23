Network N is hiring a multiformat and entertainment Publisher!

As 2021 draws to a close, Valorant developer Riot Games is setting out its stall for 2022 by highlighting which areas of the game will evolve the most next year. Riot has already teased the upcoming rework for Yoru, Valorant’s most underused and underwhelming agent, but today the developer has promised a “bigger focus” on agent balancing across the board next year. It says in a blog post that in the first half of 2022, several agents will be receiving updates to their kits. Moreover, Riot says it aims to jump onto “emergent balance issues” quicker next year now that it’s finished restructuring the Valorant development team.

