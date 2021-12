RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia area church is giving out thousands of pounds of food on Sunday - but time is running out to participate. Forward City Church is giving out 50,000 pounds of food to families in need from 1 to 3 p.m. Church leaders said the goal is to show the love of Jesus through giving especially after a tough pandemic year.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO