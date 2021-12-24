Slick Off Platform Holly Confirmed to Be a Natural Seep

Santa Barbara – In recent years, oil and gas fields throughout California have experienced an expansion in “aquifer exemptions” from federal drinking water protections, threatening public health and risking degradation of fresh groundwater. Santa Barbara County is no exception. Several years ago, oil operators in northern Santa Barbara County’s Cat Canyon Oil Field asked the state agency responsible for overseeing oil and gas operations (CalGEM) for such an exemption from the federal Safe Drinking Water Act to inject hot steam and toxic wastewater into aquifers beneath a critical groundwater basin. The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) has just received $10,000 in grant funding from the Fund for Santa Barbara (Fund) to ensure EDC can continue its research and distribute information about the Cat Canyon Aquifer Exemption to clients and partners to help prevent irreparable, unmitigated damage to drinking water, groundwater for agriculture, and public health for surrounding communities.

