ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2020 NFL Draft Profile: Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBDtA_0dUyr3RV00

Damone Clark, LSU

  • Linebacker
  • 6-3, 240
  • 40 Time: N/A
  • Southern Lab HS, Baton Rouge, LA
  • Twitter: @Clark_Damone

Overview

Clark played in 50 games over four seasons for the Tigers, amassing 249 tackles (23.5 for loss) and 10 sacks. That included racking up 135 tackles (15.5 for loss), and 5.5 sacks in 12 games in 2021.

After earning second-team All-American honors, the Baton Rouge native decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft rather than seeking to play a fifth year for LSU.

Clark played behind two future NFL draft picks during his first two seasons at LSU in Devin White in 2018 and Patrick Queen in 2019 before taking over a starting job the following year. He switched from No. 35 to No. 18, which is worn by the LSU player who “represents the values of the program on and off the field.”

Clark is originally from New Orleans, but his family relocated to Baton Rouge when he was five years old due to Hurricane Katrina. He went on to star for Southern Lab HS, where Clark threw the javelin for the track & field team in addition to playing linebacker and tight end on the gridiron.

JUNIOR SEASON (2020)

  • Appeared in all 10 games, starting five times
  • Tied for team lead in tackles with 63
  • Added 4.0 tackles for 18 yards in losses along with a sack for a 10-yard loss
  • Had two double-digit tackle games – 11 in season-opener against Mississippi State and a career-best 13 against Alabama
  • Had a sack for a 10-yard loss against Mississippi State
  • Played well in final two games of the season, recording nine tackles and a tackle for a 5-yard loss in win over Florida followed by four tackles and a tackle for loss in victory over Ole Miss
  • Had nine tackles and a tackle for a loss at Missouri.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2019)

  • Played in all 15 games, starting three times
  • Starter at outside linebacker in LSU’s base defensive package
  • Starts came against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia Southern and Northwestern State
  • Finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50
  • Added 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks
  • Had five tackles in win over Georgia in SEC title game ..Had four tackles and a sack against Texas A&M
  • Opened year with career-best nine tackles in win over Georgia Southern in what was first start of his career
  • Had four tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in road win over Vanderbilt
  • Had six tackles in victory over Arkansas
  • Credited for a sack for a 14-yard loss against Auburn.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2018)

  • Played in 12 games with no starts
  • Recorded one tackle, that coming in win over Southeastern Louisiana
  • Trained behind first round draft pick Devin White at linebacker
  • Saw action mainly on special teams.

HIGH SCHOOL

  • Hard-hitting linebacker that was part of two state title teams during his prep career
  • Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals
  • Rated as the No. 7 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 18 inside linebacker nationally by Rivals
  • Nominated to participate in the Army All-American Bowl Game
  • Selected to participate in the 2017 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl
  • Coached by former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall.

PERSONAL

  • Parents are Katice and Damon Clark
  • Born June 28, 2000
  • Majoring in general business
  • Originally from New Orleans, his family relocated to Baton Rouge when he was five years old due to Hurricane Katrina. Family was then impacted by the flood that devastated the Baton Rouge area in August of 2016.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Oregon Lands Former Auburn QB Bo Nix

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, one of the most sought-after passers in the transfer portal, announced Sunday on social media that he will enroll at Oregon. Nix graduated Auburn early and will be a graduate transfer in 2022. In 34 games for the Tigers, Nix threw for 7,251 yards, 39...
Field Level Media

Notre Dame names Marcus Freeman as head coach

Notre Dame named defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as its new head coach on Friday. Freeman, 35, replaces Brian Kelly, who departed earlier this week to become LSU’s coach in a surprise move. Freeman will be introduced at a news conference on Monday afternoon. The former Ohio State linebacker will coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
southernthing.com

5 fake Southern accents as bad as LSU coach Brian Kelly's

Brian Kelly, LSU's newest head coach, is suddenly sporting a Southern accent despite being from up North, and the internet is not letting it go unnoticed. Have you recently finished watching "Virgin River?" Well, you're not alone. According to Deadline, we all watched nearly 2.1 billion (yes, billion) minutes of the Netflix series between July 12th-18th.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Randall
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#2020 Nfl Draft#New Orleans#American Football#N A Southern Lab Hs#Baton Rouge#La Twitter#Tigers#All American#Mississippi State Played#Geo
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy