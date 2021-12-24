2020 NFL Draft Profile: Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Damone Clark, LSU

Linebacker

6-3, 240

40 Time: N/A

Southern Lab HS, Baton Rouge, LA

Twitter: @Clark_Damone

Overview

Clark played in 50 games over four seasons for the Tigers, amassing 249 tackles (23.5 for loss) and 10 sacks. That included racking up 135 tackles (15.5 for loss), and 5.5 sacks in 12 games in 2021.

After earning second-team All-American honors, the Baton Rouge native decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft rather than seeking to play a fifth year for LSU.

Clark played behind two future NFL draft picks during his first two seasons at LSU in Devin White in 2018 and Patrick Queen in 2019 before taking over a starting job the following year. He switched from No. 35 to No. 18, which is worn by the LSU player who “represents the values of the program on and off the field.”

Clark is originally from New Orleans, but his family relocated to Baton Rouge when he was five years old due to Hurricane Katrina. He went on to star for Southern Lab HS, where Clark threw the javelin for the track & field team in addition to playing linebacker and tight end on the gridiron.

JUNIOR SEASON (2020)

Appeared in all 10 games, starting five times

Tied for team lead in tackles with 63

Added 4.0 tackles for 18 yards in losses along with a sack for a 10-yard loss

Had two double-digit tackle games – 11 in season-opener against Mississippi State and a career-best 13 against Alabama

Had a sack for a 10-yard loss against Mississippi State

Played well in final two games of the season, recording nine tackles and a tackle for a 5-yard loss in win over Florida followed by four tackles and a tackle for loss in victory over Ole Miss

Had nine tackles and a tackle for a loss at Missouri.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2019)

Played in all 15 games, starting three times

Starter at outside linebacker in LSU’s base defensive package

Starts came against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia Southern and Northwestern State

Finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50

Added 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks

Had five tackles in win over Georgia in SEC title game ..Had four tackles and a sack against Texas A&M

Opened year with career-best nine tackles in win over Georgia Southern in what was first start of his career

Had four tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in road win over Vanderbilt

Had six tackles in victory over Arkansas

Credited for a sack for a 14-yard loss against Auburn.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2018)

Played in 12 games with no starts

Recorded one tackle, that coming in win over Southeastern Louisiana

Trained behind first round draft pick Devin White at linebacker

Saw action mainly on special teams.

HIGH SCHOOL

Hard-hitting linebacker that was part of two state title teams during his prep career

Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals

Rated as the No. 7 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 18 inside linebacker nationally by Rivals

Nominated to participate in the Army All-American Bowl Game

Selected to participate in the 2017 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl

Coached by former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall.

PERSONAL

Parents are Katice and Damon Clark

Born June 28, 2000

Majoring in general business

Originally from New Orleans, his family relocated to Baton Rouge when he was five years old due to Hurricane Katrina. Family was then impacted by the flood that devastated the Baton Rouge area in August of 2016.

