Suffolk authorities remind residents to lock cars after recent uptick in vehicle thefts

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Suffolk authorities are warning residents to lock their cars after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts.

County Executive Steve Bellone says police responded to eight vehicle thefts in the county in just a week.

He says the cars were left unlocked or with the key fob inside.

“This allows car thieves to easily enter the vehicle and take off,” Bellone says. “It’s pretty simple. You think it’s just a few minutes in the store or at the gas station or the car is outside warming up. It only takes a few minutes for that car to be stolen.”

Bellone says police will continue an enhanced presence at shopping malls and centers to ensure public safety.

