United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties eclipses halfway mark toward goal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties recently passed the halfway point toward its fundraising goal.

The campaign began at the beginning of October and had a goal of $750,000. By Thursday, 51% of the goal was reached. The money raised through the United Way goes to help over 18 organizations in Harrison and Doddridge County.

“I can’t imagine what our community would look like without it, and it all relies on our donors and our volunteers and the people who help us achieve that goal. Really, it’s a community-driven process,” said executive director, Brad Riffee.

Riffee said that the fundraising campaign will run through late February or early March. However, he hoped the goal would be met before then. Click here to donate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.