Local business owner says new liquor reform bill could help bars, restaurants

Ahead of the holidays, Governor Mike DeWine signed a liquor reform bill into law.

Senate Bill 102 included changes to everything from lowering the legal age for serving alcohol to making more space for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs).

Ohioans who are 18 years or older will be legally allowed to serve alcohol when the bill becomes law. The current age for carrying open containers is 19 years old.

Mif Frank, owner of Arrow Wine and Spirits, told News Center 7′s Candace Price that the age change could help with staffing issues.

“Reducing the age of servicing alcohol, I think, definitely benefits bars and restaurants having staffing issues, It just gives them a bigger pool to find employees,” Frank said.

Paul Fenwick, of Kettering, told News Center 7 that he thinks the bill will help grocery stores as well.

“The grocery story up the street... they have to have somebody scan the wine because they’re not old enough to scan it,” Fenwick said.

The bill will go into effect in 90 days.

