Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks get a chance for revenge against former head coach Jason Kidd as they travel south...

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
Dallas News

Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable for Mavericks’ Christmas game vs. Jazz

In recent days, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has needed to take a deep breath before rattling off the team’s lengthy injury and illness reports. Saturday’s list was no shorter. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable to play Saturday in Utah in the Mavericks’ Christmas nightcap against the Jazz. The...
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Celtics 113

On the most anticipated holiday of the NBA schedule, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a stunning comeback against the Boston Celtics, 117-113. This game was at risk of simply not happening a few weeks ago, before the NBA relaxed the rules around “hardship exception” contracts, which allows teams more flexibility when adding players on a short-term basis. That’s how Javin DeLaurier ended up on the Milwaukee roster, despite Milwaukee welcoming back Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Donte DiVincenzo in his season debut.
Jason Kidd
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Boston: Bucks Battle Back; Drop Coal in Celtics Stocking

The Milwaukee Bucks rarely led on this Christmas afternoon, but they found a way to beat back the Boston Celtics behind a late fourth quarter run, 117-113. Milwaukee looked sluggish from tip, with Boston taking full advantage firing nearly 60% in the first period alone to go up 35-22. Unfortunately, the Celtics hot shooting (48.8%; 10-23 from deep) continued to press the Bucks as they went down 62-47 at halftime. Between 5-17 from three, and the Celtics notching 14 points off Milwaukee’s seven turnovers, Bud’s team had some ground to make up. Thankfully, they delivered us all a gift with a dynamite third period, scoring 43 points to trail just 90-94 heading into the fourth. After Jabari Parker pushed the Celtics ahead by 11, the Bucks fought back with a thunderous display down low by Giannis Antetokounmpo that brought Milwaukee ahead for a Xmas day miracle.
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Dallas: Bucks Fend Off Pesky Mavs

The Milwaukee Bucks got the best of the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, 102-95. It is to be expected that the Mavericks will be pesky no matter who suits up for them on game day, no matter how mediocre their head coach is. What We Learned. DeMarcus Cousins is...
FanSided

Best Same Game Parlay for Celtics vs. Bucks

Same game parlays, particularly on stand-alone prime time games, are a ton of fun. Bettors can still enjoy the intrigue of betting small and winning big if everything comes through, minus the waiting through an entire slate. You can focus in on one matchup and watch as your bets hopefully hit throughout the evening.
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
