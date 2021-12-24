ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Joe Flacco, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Latest to Test Positive Amid Outbreak

By Max Goodman
 3 days ago
Jets quarterback Mike White may be returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, but another backup QB is taking his place.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is the latest Jets player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

In fact, if you include head coach Robert Saleh, there are 21 individuals within the organization presently in COVID protocols as of Thursday evening. If the last few days have proven anything, however, that number is subject to increase at any moment.

The list of 20 players on Gang Green's COVID list includes defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, safety Ashtyn Davis, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, corner Michael Carter II, gunner Justin Hardee and many more.

When Flacco was acquired from the Eagles in a deal before the trade deadline, the veteran revealed to reporters that he is not vaccinated. Duvernay-Tardif, on the other hand, opted out of last season when he was with the Chiefs, electing to work at a long-term care facility near his hometown in Montreal.

White spent several weeks sidelined after his case of COVID-19, but the backup was activated earlier this week. Now, he'll serve as New York's backup on Sunday against the Jaguars.

On the offensive line, with Duvernay-Tardif out, Greg Van Roten will likely slot back in at right guard where he started the first nine games of the year. The Jets' depth on the line will certainly be tested, though. Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton (knee injury) are also out. Plus, George Fant could miss another game with his knee injury—Fant was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after sitting last Sunday.

Asked on Thursday about the team's outbreak, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich admitted that the Jets are in "new territory." While some of the players on the COVID list can still theoretically return for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, if they test negative with enough time to ramp up before kickoff, Ulbrich explained that New York is preparing under the impression that none of those players will be available.

"I don’t necessarily understand the whole thing, but we’re approaching it as if none of these guys are coming back," Ulbrich told reporters. "Approaching it as these the guys we got to run with and that’s what we’ll do."

