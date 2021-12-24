ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Government threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZCBQ_0dUynw2L00

A civil liberties campaign group has threatened the government with a legal challenge over the introduction of “discriminatory” Covid passes for large venues in England .

It comes a week after Boris Johnson suffered the biggest rebellion of his premiership from nearly 100 Tory MPs over the certification — one of the key tenants of the government’s “plan B” strategy for dealing with the pandemic this winter.

Despite the revolt, the scheme was introduced in England on 16 December, after it was passed with a majority of 243, with Labour backing the move.

However, piling pressure on the prime minister to drop Covid passes, Big Brother Watch, which works to “roll back the surveillance state”, said that if Mr Johnson does not scrap the Covid passes “we will seek to make our case in court”.

The group described the certification scheme, which requires members of the public to show either proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, as “draconian, discriminatory and pointless”.

Under the the scheme, all visitors over the age of 18 entering venues such as nightclubs, dance halls and indoor events with 500 or more unseated attendees, have been required to show a Covid pass since last Wednesday.

But expressing concern the documentation requirement breaches the Human Rights Act and equality laws, the civil liberties group claimed that the certification will “make society less free, less equal and less accessible for people”.

Director Silkie Carlo added: “We face serious and evolving public health challenges. But Covid passes have been proven to fail in Scotland and Wales and will do nothing to protect people in England. This is safety theatre that carries real risk of harm, intrusion and division.

“There are far more effective measures to keep people safe than excluding healthy people without the right papers from society”.

“We urge the prime minister and health secretary to scrap mandatory Covid passes. If they don’t, we will seek to make our case in court.”

In a pre-action letter, the group, which launched similar action against the Welsh government last month, claimed there was “no, or no sufficient evidence” for the introduction of Covid passes and suggested that equality considerations “do not appear to have been taken into account”.

Big Brother Watch added that it will issue judicial review proceedings if it does not receive a “satisfactory” response from ministers by 6 January 2022.

Speaking earlier this month, Mr Johnson said he understood the “legitimate anxieties colleagues have about restrictions on the liberty of people” when challenged by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on the divisions within his party.

However, the prime minister sought to defend the scheme , insisting the government’s approach in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant was “balanced and proportionate and right”.

The Independent has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘The most racist legislation in my lifetime’: Protest at Nationality and Borders Bill reaches Downing Street

Tens of thousands of people have called for the Nationality and Borders Bill to be scrapped. On Sunday, organisations including Media Diversified, the Muslim Association of Britain, South Asian solidarity group, Stand up to Racism, the Association of Muslim Lawyers, Bail for Immigration Detainees (BID) and Windrush Lives will come together in a mass demonstration outside 10 Downing Street.Anger is focused on Clause 9 of the bill, covering “notice of decision to deprive a person of citizenship”. It exempts the government from having to give notice of removing a person’s citizenship if is not “reasonably practicable”.In effect, individuals could be...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Judges are told to say 'postal operative' instead of 'postman' in gender-neutral language guidelines - which also warn against calling women 'ladies' because it is 'patronising'

Judges have been told to drop the term 'postman' for 'postal operative' under new guidelines designed to make UK courtrooms more 'gender-neutral'. In a 566-page document, bosses at the Courts and Tribunal Judiciary also advised that women not be called 'ladies', as the term is considered patronising. Critics have said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Labour#Big Brother Watch
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Court of Appeal finds Channel boat crossings by asylum seekers not illegal as convictions quashed

Asylum seekers who are intercepted while crossing the English Channel in small boats have not broken the law, the Court of Appeal has found.Judges quashed the convictions of three men who were wrongly jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” for steering dinghies, after finding they had not committed the offence. A fourth man who appealed against his conviction will face a retrial, and at least seven other convictions and two pending trials are under consideration.A ruling delivered on Tuesday said the law had been “misunderstood” by the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and that a legal “heresy” developed...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Tory critics accuse Government of ‘twisting the fear lever’ over Covid

Boris Johnson’s Government has been accused of developing a “ministry of fear” during the pandemic, as Tory MPs voiced concerns over a future extension of Covid passes.Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne insisted people are prepared to decide their “risk appetite” before suggesting the “dogs of war” had been let loose with officials, including scientific advisers to the Government, “twisting the fear lever”.He questioned which “Stalinist minds” had thought up the name behind the UK Health Protection Agency, adding: “Get them out there twisting the fear button and by and large you will get the reaction you want, people will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
The Independent

New Covid restrictions ‘could be in place until March’, advisory group modelling reveals

New Covid restrictions could be in place until late March under measures examined by the UK government’s scientific advisers.The modelling considered a package of measures including a ban on socialising with another household indoors and a return to the rule of six outdoors, in line with the Step 2 restrictions in place in England earlier this year.A consensus paper published on Christmas Eve by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (Spi-M-O) said “rapidly enacted Step 2 measures reduce the peak of hospital pressure to about half its level under Plan B only”.The research by experts from Warwick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer hints at informal pact with Liberal Democrats at next general election

Keir Starmer has signalled he could be open to informal pacts with the Liberal Democrats and smaller parties at the next general election in order to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 and deprive the Tories of a majority.The Labour leader’s comments come a week after the Lib Dems overturned a 23,000 majority in the ultra-safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire, dealing a significant blow to the prime minister’s authority.Earlier in the summer, Ed Davey’s party also stormed to victory in Chesham and Amersham, despite the Tories winning a majority of over 16,000 votes in the constituency in the 2019...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Unhappy New Year for Boris? Six in 10 Britons want PM ousted after grim run of sleaze allegations, 'Partygate' and Covid infighting - with Rishi Sunak seen as best Tory replacement

Six in 10 Britons would like to see Boris Johnson ousted after a grim few months for the PM. A poll for MailOnline found broad support for the Tories getting rid of Mr Johnson as leader - with 25 per cent backing the idea and another 35 per cent saying they felt 'strongly' it was the right thing.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Immigration rules for care-workers are relaxed in an attempt to tackle 'severe' staffing crisis in social care sector

The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs in a bid to help tackle the ongoing staffing crisis rocking the UK's social care sector. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list - designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

400K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy