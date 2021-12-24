ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Next man up mentality’: Chiefs ready to face Steelers with several players on COVID watch

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2Sew_0dUynv9c00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have several players on their reserve/COVID list, including key players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

On Thursday, defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to practice.

With Hill, Kelce and other significant players like kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Rashad Fenton still on the list, coaches and players are doing their game prep as if those players won’t suit up.

“We’ve gone through this for two years now, so anything is possible, and we get it. The next guy
has got to be ready to go,” head coach Andy Reid said.

Six Kansas City Chiefs players named to 2022 Pro Bowl team

“They’ve given us opportunities to replace people with the number of practice squad and elevations, and this and that. So we just go next man up and roll and hope those guys get better.”

“COVID can hit anyone, and I think you’re seeing that. All we can do is have guys step up,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

“We have a lot of great guys in this locker room, and I have the full trust in them that they can get the job done and hopefully find a way to get the win on Sunday.”

Any player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine until they are cleared to return, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or an individual’s vaccination status.

Under new NFL protocols, vaccinated players have three ways they can return to play:

  • Two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a certain “cycle threshold” value, essentially showing if they’re contagious or not.
  • One PCR test that is either negative or produces a certain CT value, and a negative Mesa test result taken with 24 hours of the PCR test.
  • Two negative Mesa tests.

Unvaccinated players are still automatically required to sit out for 10 days.

How the Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot and win the AFC West against the Steelers

With a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs could clinch a playoff spot, so the focus for the team is how they best execute the game plan with the people they have.

“I’ll tell you what, there’s going to be a whole lot of Kansas City Chiefs dressed up out there with uniforms, you’ll just be missing those two particular players (Hill and Kelce),” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said.

“We take a tremendous amount of pride in making sure that our guys are ready. We have a great coaching staff that are smart coaches that have built relationships with the people in this building. These guys are looking forward to that opportunity if presented. The thing about it, they’re fired up for it. So we’re looking forward to it.”

And defensive end Frank Clark knows the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger is a dangerous quarterback that can cause damage to the prominent Chiefs defense.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

“A large percent of his passes are getting the ball out fast, the fact that he’s always throwing checkdowns at a higher rate than the average quarterback,” Clark said.

“It only takes two drops for him to get into his throwing rotation to get the ball out. It’s not a defensive end or an interior lineman that’s going to get to the ball with a guy doing that, so hats off to him.”

The Chiefs face the Steelers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

Regardless of whether the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs or not, these three players probably won’t return in 2022. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much in the hunt for an AFC playoff berth entering Week 16. However, they have a difficult task of defeating the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs. Then, they have matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens to wrap up their regular season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Covid#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Mesa#Afc
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs add Travis Kelce, 2 others to roster — plus more COVID-19 announcements

The Kansas City Chiefs added three players to their 53-man roster and Week 16 injury report with the hopes that they can clear COVID-19 protocols in time to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers: linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive lineman Lucas Niang. All will be deemed...
NFL
KVOE

Chiefs received good news and bad news Christmas Eve

Some good news and some bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for Sundays showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The good news is tight end Blake Bell has been activated from the Covid list. The bad news punter Tommy Townsend was added to the list Friday. That...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

Here are four players to watch as KC Chiefs welcome Pittsburgh Steelers to Arrowhead

The Chiefs (10-4) face two roadblocks when they play host to the Pittsburgh Steeles (7-6-1) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Steelers themselves are the obvious first obstacle. The second problem? The great unknown. Multiple Chiefs, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, are currently on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Steelers vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

Steelers vs. Chiefs will have big implications for both teams on Sunday, as the Steelers try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race and the Chiefs look to clinch a playoff berth. At 7-6-1, the Steelers’ tie to the Lions is looming large, as they’re half a game out of really being in the thick of the AFC’s race for the No. 7 seed. Every game is key for them now, particularly with the rest of the AFC North being as tight as it is at the moment.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
929
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy