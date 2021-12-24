One thousand ways to lead; Bittmann’s scoring milestone reflects more than just points

EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert senior Will Bittmann will be the last person to bring up individual accomplishments.

The 6-foot-6-inch senior center for the Golden Bears boys’ basketball team has always maintained a focus on team play. He’ll do anything he can to help his team find a way to win.

If Bittmann’s success can drive team success, that’s even better and that was proven to be the case on Dec. 13 when Bittmann scored his 1,000th career point in E-G’s 67-54 win over International Falls.

Happy to get the recognition for the career milestone, Bittmann maintains that his focus remained on the team and not his own scoring.

“It’s something that you might be aware of at some point,” Bittmann said on scoring 1,000. “But I tried not to focus on it. We just wanted to play our game that night and get the win.”

Still, seeing the support from his team and the community after reaching the milestone was a moment Bittmann won’t want to forget.

“It was a fun, cool experience to be a part of. It made me feel good that I could see all of the support out there for me and for our team in general. It’s very neat to see that from our community.”

Bears head coach Adam Roen says Bittmann is a prime example of a senior leader and a player every team wishes they could have.

“He holds a lot of the qualities that a coach would hope for,” Roen said. “He’s always putting the team first and hoping for the best from every player out there. Whatever he ends up doing points or statistics-wise, that’s just part of the overall goal to help us get a win. Having a captain and an athlete like that is always a good thing.

“There haven’t been a lot of 1,000 point scorers over the years so we’re lucky that the person achieving that is a young man that is great in the classroom and on the court. He was able to separate out individual accomplishments from team goals and that’s the kind of player you want.”

Bittmann credits his fellow two seniors on the team, Carter Flannigan and Carter Orent, for pushing him daily at practice, saying they help each other improve day in and day out.

“Without a good practice partner to challenge me every day at practice, there’s no way we could get to the point that we’ve gotten to as a senior group. That extends to everyone on this team but my other seniors especially are the ones that have helped me get better.”

Part of improving is having a willingness to learn, something Roen says Bittmann has in spades.

“When he started getting a lot of minutes as a freshman, he made the choice to follow the lead of those ahead of him. The older kids that could teach him and educate him on the game were so huge for him and now he is applying that as a leader this year. Taking the characteristics of captains and seniors ahead of him has paid off not just for him, but for the rest of the team and how he leads this team.”

A more quiet player by nature, Bittmann’s presence is felt by his actions on the court and his abilities in the paint. But when his voice is being heard, that’s an even bigger reason to follow him, according to his coach.

“When he gets to that point of being vocal out there, that’s when the guys know they need to be listening to him. He’s going to give you his best on the court and be a leader that way and that extends off the court as well, whether it's helping kids get caught up in class or making sure they’re on top of all their other responsibilities. He does everything he can to help this team.”

With the number of games remaining for the senior slowly ticking down, Bittmann says he wants to continue to make this season a special one and hopefully the team gets more wins along the way.

“It’s definitely a team game,” the senior said. “We want to try and keep everyone together, work hard and do what’s best for everybody. At the end of the day, we all want to win and the best way to do that is to play together.

“Being the last Eveleth-Gilbert team, I think a lot of us feel a sense of pride. This is it and it’s our community and the last time we can represent them as Golden Bears.”

Still, it’s not every day anyone gets to score 1,000 points.

“It’s definitely a nice bonus to this year. It’ll be something to look back on. Right now, it’s not something you want to get caught up on but it’ll be really cool to look back on in the future.”