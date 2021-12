Data from the Jersey City government on Thursday confirmed what some residents had already been feeling: Via, the city’s rideshare service, is getting slightly slower. Mayor Steven Fulop posted on social media that the average wait time for a Via ride was up by 10% this quarter over the last quarter to an average 22.7 minutes. Meanwhile, the on-time rate fell to 65% this quarter, from 75% last quarter.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO