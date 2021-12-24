ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make sure to check in with your mental health this holiday season

 3 days ago
COLORADO, USA — Health and safety may still be on people's minds this holiday season as more contagious strains of COVID-19 continue to spread. That can add stress and anxiety to an already high-stress time for many. >> Video above: How the winter season can impact your mental...

