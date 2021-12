November was an exciting month for the sports betting industry across the country, and it was Connecticut’s first full month with its legal sports betting market. The state reported its online sports betting handle came in at just under $128 million in November, more than double the $54 million the state brought in for October. However, the market only launched on October 19, so it’s an unfair comparison to make between the two months. Still, the early results are very promising for Connecticut, quickly becoming one of the top sports betting markets in the country.

