Maryland surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations triggering additional actions to manage hospital capacity

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The State of Maryland has surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering additional actions by hospitals.

These steps include:

Optimize existing bed capacity;

Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service;

Redeploy staff or alter staffing models;

Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries;

Transfer patients to alternate care sites; and

Bridge idle clinical or administrative space online or convert other space for clinical care.

Upon surpassing this threshold, the governor issued the following statement:

Our projections now show that in the coming weeks, we could reach record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, possibly over 2,000. We have been actively preparing for this scenario in coordination with all of our hospitals, and today’s actions are the latest step in that planning. Gov. Larry Hogan

