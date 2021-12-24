Valley experts offer tips on how to talk to your teen about mental health

When “something’s wrong” with a loved one, family members want to know how to help. The new online Avera Behavioral Health Family Education Group is ready for any adult with a loved one who has experienced worrisome signs of mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), is perhaps the most misunderstood mental illness. Initially, doctors named the disorder because patients exhibiting this condition bordered two different states: neurosis and psychosis. However, many specialists today choose to call it EUPD because it is outdated and controversial. A borderline personality disorder displays continuous instability in moods, self-image, and relationships. Depending on the severity, people who have this disorder may have trouble holding down jobs or maintaining relationships.
It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
Each year, usually around the start of the year, which is just around the corner, we are encouraged to meet with our primary care physician to assess our physical wellbeing. Not often prioritized as part of this routine is an effort to assess our psychological and emotional wellbeing, which is concerning, because poor mental health has an impact on physical wellbeing and quality of life.
The evolving legalization of marijuana brings up many unresolved questions for psychiatrists and other mental health professionals. There are definite medicinal benefits of marijuana but its use should be guided by trained medical and mental health professionals. The negative cognitive effects are especially worrisome among adolescents and young adults due...
It is a fact that in the current century, more and more people are suffering from different mental illnesses such as depression. Different massage techniques can trigger certain reactions in our bodies that make us feel better again, cured of all the stress we might be carrying. Some students commit suicide because of the pressure they are under, mainly because their mental health is badly affected. If you can take time out for yourself and treat yourself at a spa with different massages, you might feel much better again – your mental health will also benefit from that.
Local News Published 12/15/2021 1:50PM, Last Updated 12/15/2021 6:37PM. Rhinelander - "Mental health and addiction are the only two diseases we blame the person for," said Heidi Pritzl, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist at Aspirus Koller Behavioral Health. Nationally, the average rate of suicide stands at 14 people...
Mental health has become a top concern at colleges and universities, and the Globe is working on deepening its coverage of this issue. Are you a college student, professor, university staff member or administrator? What has this semester been like?. What are your thoughts on mental health on campus at...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the start of the pandemic, we've seen a spike in emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts among young people, according to CDC data. A group called Mental Health Greensboro has put on a 12-week program to help address mental health issues specific to teenagers. Mental Health Greensboro provides services and programs that promote mental health and support recovery from mental illnesses. The 12-week program is called "Teens Gotta Talk," and its motive is to create a positive environment for students facing mental health problems.
Children might be unsettled by needles and vaccinations. However, vaccinations are an essential tool to stemming the spread of COVID-19. Here an expert explains what you can do to help alieviate children's concerns. With kids age five to 11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, Jean Wilson of the...
Have talked with your kids about drugs yet? Parenting expert and family therapist Yshai Boussi, LPC, joined us to share some helpful guidance. Learn about why they’re doing it -- Teens smoke and vape for different reasons. It may be to fit in, have fun, a way to cope with anxiety or distress, a habit that’s difficult to quit, or curiosity.
Depressive and anxiety symptoms in youth doubled during the pandemic, with 25 percent experiencing depressive symptoms and 20 percent experiencing anxiety symptoms. Symptoms of depression had already been rising in teens in recent years. Data from early 2021 shows that emergency room visits in the U.S. for suspected suicide attempts...
This morning, Denver7 is taking an in-depth 360 look at the ongoing mental health crisis these students are facing. You can tune in to our 6:30 a.m. show on your television or the Denver7+ streaming app.
“To be ‘well’ is not to live in a state of perpetual safety and calm, but to move fluidly from a state of adversity, risk, adventure, or excitement, back to safety and calm, and out again. Stress is not bad for you; being stuck is bad for you.” – Emily Nagoski, “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle”
Five- to 11-year-olds mark the last in many households to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – and that’s a sigh of relief for a lot of families. But what does this mean for masking, gathering, traveling and visiting public places? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only positive things.
Many kids spend a lot of time on computers, tablets and phones, and they might run into risqué content without realizing it. It’s important to talk to them about what they might come across online. “Ideally you want to start having these conversations around safety, just in general,...
A recent study found that Instagram posts containing hashtags related to self-harm have been on the rise. More posts mean a higher risk of exposure to the content, which can be harmful. Experts say that policy changes, such as improved post flagging, and increased and organized attention from parents, schools,...
Companies have made major investments in supporting employee mental health during the pandemic, but stress and anxiety remain high. One key to addressing work burnout could be teaching managers how to talk to their employees about mental health, says Deborah Grayson Riegel, an author, speaker and management expert who has taught at Wharton and Columbia Business School.
The holiday season typically goes hand in hand with parties and celebrations. For many people, those are just some of the elements that make this time of year so fun. But this is also a critically important time to prioritize and manage your mental health, said Andrea Taylor, PhD, a psychologist with UT Physicians.
For some of us, 2021 represented a return to normal in many ways. For others, it may have been another difficult year. Regardless of your experience, here are a few tips you can use to improve your mental health going into 2022. 1: Start with the basics. You’ve heard it...
