A.J. Brown returned and made a big statement in the Tennessee Titans win. He should spark their title hopes. If there is any clarity in the NFL this season, it’s the lack of clarity in the AFC. The best team one week could look like a doormat the next. The AFC North is a carousel of hilarity. The Patriots were rolling until their defeat at the hands of Indianapolis, and the Bills have a loss to the Jaguars on the resume. The Titans look like world beaters one week (downing the Rams and recently, the 49ers) and then lose to the Jets or Texans the week after.

