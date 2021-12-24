ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Special Diets for IBS May Be Unnecessary

Real Health
Real Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAd1S_0dUyl6ak00

People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) often eliminate certain foods from their diet to avoid unpleasant symptoms from this gastrointestinal disorder. However, recent study findings published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition show that specific types of carbohydrates classified as “fodmaps” and gluten, both believed to exacerbate IBS symptoms, may be less harmful than previously thought, according to a press release from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden.

IBS is characterized by a group of symptoms that occur together, including repeated pain in the abdomen and changes in bowel movements. About 12% of people in the United States have IBS, which, while not life-threatening, can be difficult to live with, especially since there’s no cure for the condition.

For the study, a team of researchers from Chalmers and Uppsala University recruited 110 participants with IBS to eat rice puddings made with fodmaps—short for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols—and gluten prepared in three different ways. (The amount of fodmaps and gluten were 1.5 times the amount people normally ingest.)

Some examples of fodmaps are fructose, lactose, fruct/galacto-oligosaccharides and sugar alcohols, which are found in dairy products, cereals, mushrooms, fruits and vegetables.

One type of rice pudding contained plenty of fodmaps; the other included large amounts of gluten; and the third, which served as a placebo, did not contain any of these ingredients.

Scientists instructed individuals to eat one type of pudding per week in random order. In this double-blind study, neither the participants nor the researchers were aware of who ate a specific type of pudding or when.

Results showed that participants who ate the puddings containing fodmaps experienced aggravated symptoms of IBS, such as stomach pain, diarrhea and constipation. However, scientists noted that these issues occurred less often than expected based on previous study findings.

In addition, the rice puddings with gluten provoked negligible effects on any symptoms individuals noticed.

“Our results are important and indicate that the psychological factor is probably very important. IBS has previously been shown to be linked to mental health,” said Per Hellström, MD, PhD, a professor of gastroenterology at Uppsala who supervised the investigation. “Simply the awareness that one is being tested in a study can reduce the burden of symptoms.”

Interestingly, prior studies show that when fodmaps were excluded from people’s diets, they experienced less IBS symptoms. But these inquiries included few participants and were not double-blind studies.

Investigations to see what happens if IBS patients’ avoid gluten have thus far been inconclusive. Gluten-rich foods, such as bread, also contain lots of fodmaps, which has fueled speculation that fodmaps are the culprit in these types of foods that give IBS patients grief, not gluten.

The researchers are searching for biomarkers in gut bacteria or blood that might enable them to forecast health outcomes and categorize individuals based on their metabolism and how the organisms in their gut react to various diets. This might help those with IBS.

“Even if at group level we only see a moderate effect from fodmaps and no effect of gluten provocation, it may well still be the case that some individuals react strongly to these foods,” explained Elise Nordin, a PhD student in the department of biology and biotechnology at Chalmers. “That is why it is important to account for individual differences.”

To learn more about IBS, read "Tummy Troubles."

Comments / 6

Related
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibs#Mental Health#Biotechnology#Gluten#Uppsala University
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
Sidney Daily News

A diet for dementia prevention

We often hear about diet and heart disease or weight loss. I recently read about a diet that might prevent dementia. Have you heard of this?. There has been recent research on diet and dementia. The MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet combines the Mediterranean and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets and focuses on foods that have been found to have a protective effect on the brain. The diet aims to slow the loss of brain function, thereby delaying or possibly preventing dementia.
FITNESS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Biology
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods. 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their […]
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Best Low Glycemic Foods for Diabetics?

The food people consume contains carbohydrates that provide energy when it gets metabolized in the body. Blood sugar levels increase as carbohydrates are absorbed in the blood. The glycemic index (GI) is higher if the carbs are digested quicker. This results in high blood glucose levels in the body. So,...
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

For IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), Specific Diets Are Less Important Than Expected

Many IBS sufferers avoid certain types of food and often exclude gluten. However, a large new study from Chalmers University of Technology and Uppsala University, Sweden, does not show a relationship between high intake of gluten and increased IBS symptoms. The researchers did find that a certain type of carbohydrate called ‘fodmaps’ can aggravate intestinal problems, however, the overall results indicate that they also have less influence than previously thought.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Which Nuts Are Good for Your Heart? Top 5 Heart-Healthy Nuts

Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. Here are the top 5 healthiest nuts. Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. However, some nuts are healthier than others. Here are the top...
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy