AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made...

www.registercitizen.com

WDBO

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

DEC 17 – 23, 2021. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Midland Daily News

Virus, unrest highlight AP's pictures of the year in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The second year of the pandemic was remarkably tumultuous for Asia, which continued to be gripped by terrible losses while seeing widespread social and political unrest and fragile democratic gains erased by a rise in autocracy. From a military coup to protests and violence,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Typhoon misery in Philippines, pandemic dampen Christmas joy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, marked Christmas on Saturday without homes, adequate food and water, electricity and cellphone connections after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.
INDIA
emu.edu

EMU intercultural to share southeast Asia adventures this week

EMU’s fall intercultural group returns from their southeast Asia travels this week. They’ll share about their adventures at Wednesday’s 10 a.m. convocation. Watch the livestream on EMU’s FacebookLive page. [You do not need a Facebook account to view.]. intercultural program blog. The group is co-led by...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
The Independent

As Gorbachev resigned, AP photographer snapped historic shot

It was a landmark event that ended an era: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev s resignation 30 years ago finalized the USSR’s demise. The AP's Moscow photo chief at the time, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the pivotal moment on Dec. 25, 1991.In the fall of 1991, the Soviet Union was speeding up quickly to its dissolution. On Dec. 8, 1991, the leaders of the three Slavic Soviet republics met to declare that the Soviet Union was no more, and to create the new Commonwealth of Independent States, which was joined by eight other republics two...
WORLD
Reuters

Philippine-held island in South China Sea suffers typhoon damage

MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The deadly typhoon that killed hundreds in the Philippines also damaged dozens of homes and government infrastructure on the country's biggest, strategically most important outpost in the South China Sea, including a newly built coast guard station. Typhoon Rai, which left nearly 400 people dead...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Twins a mixed blessing for some West African parents

In her dreams, Eveline Zagre believes her two sets of twins share premonitions and make demands of her -- buy a chicken, beg for money. “Their spirits will enter your dreams and let you know what they want and then you have to get it for them,” she said. Despite the burden of following their dream directives, Zagre considers herself doubly blessed. The 30-year-old mother of five is raising 3-year-old twin girls and 13-year-old twin boys in Burkina Faso – one of the West African countries where twins are revered for having special powers, like healing the sick, warding...
SOCIETY

