AP Week in Pictures: Asia

It was a landmark event that ended an era: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev s resignation 30 years ago finalized the USSR’s demise. The AP's Moscow photo chief at the time, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the pivotal moment on Dec. 25, 1991.In the fall of 1991, the Soviet Union was speeding up quickly to its dissolution. On Dec. 8, 1991, the leaders of the three Slavic Soviet republics met to declare that the Soviet Union was no more, and to create the new Commonwealth of Independent States, which was joined by eight other republics two...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO