Over the decades, Pokemon has put out a ton of monsters, and the franchise has no plans to cap its catalog. There are over 800 Pokemon at this time which gives fans tons of room to find their go-to partner. There is no doubt The Pokemon Company has even more monsters to add, but for some fans, their release schedule is running behind. That is why one Pokemon fan took it upon themselves to make some original monsters, and they did so with an AI's help.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO