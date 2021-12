Kanye West's 2020 presidential bid was an unsuccessful one. Now, a publicist representing Ye during his vie for presidency last year has been accused of questionable ethics. According to a report from Reuters on Friday (Dec. 10), on Jan. 4, 2021, weeks after the 2020 election, Trevian Kutti, one of Kanye's publicists, went to the home of a Georgia election worker and pressured her to confess to allegations of election fraud. Kutti also reportedly threatened that the woman, Ruby Freeman, would be arrested within 48 hours if she didn't come clean.

