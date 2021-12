NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 33-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and slashed in the Bronx. Officers found Anthony Laser face down in the first floor hallway of a building on Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse Village section. Investigators say Laser had been shot multiple times and had cuts on his back and head. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, there’s no word on a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO